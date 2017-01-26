Woman in Centennial closes dollhouse business she started with her husband

KUSA - Norma Nielsen only has a little more than a month to enjoy her home away from home.

"I'm not sure how to put it into words," she says, standing at the counter at Norm's Dollhouse, Dollhouses & Miniatures in Centennial.

The shop she opened with her late husband, named Norm, will close its doors on March 15 after 39 years.

Norm and Norma built their first dollhouse for their daughter, and then moved onto girls in the neighborhood. Then, a business was born.

"The interest is still there, but unfortunately people like to say home and order their goods on the internet," Norma says. "It's always been family-run and part of her lives. It's going to be different."

Norma fought back tears as she said that.

She plans to garden once her time frees up a bit.

