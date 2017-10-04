Woman wakes up to find 3 bears inside her car

Courtesy: Liddy Breeden

LAKE CITY - A woman in Lake City woke up at 6:30 a.m. Monday to find her car doors wide open.

It was a mama bear. And two baby cubs.

Sitting on top of all her stuff.

"I pretty much panicked," Liddy Breeden said as she recounts when she first saw the bears. "They sat on all my stuff, so everything smelled really bad."

The bears eventually ran away after eating all the food Breeden left in her car. She packed food the night before for her long drive back to Texas that morning.

Breeden said she learned her lessons and won't forget to lock her car and will now wait to put food in her car until the morning she heads out.

And THAT is the most Colorado Thing We Saw Today.

