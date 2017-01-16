Woman was youngest marcher with Dr. King in Selma

Lynda Blackmon Lowery

KUSA - Lynda Blackmon Lowery was the youngest person in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. She was 14-years-old when she set out on her trip, and she celebrated her birthday as an activist.

"I turned 15 on the road to freedom, on March 22," Lowery says.

She was just a little older then than the students at Stanley British Primary School in Denver, where she attended the school's Martin Luther King Jr. assembly on Friday.

"It was frightening. It was terrifying."

Lowery recalls running into a cloud of tear gas. A man ran up behind her and beat her. She says people tried to put her in a hearse, because ambulances weren't available for black people there. Lowrey refused.

It wasn't the first time she had been beaten. Lowery says she had also been been to jail nine times before this march.

She wrote a book about her experience called "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom: My Story of the Selma Voting Rights March."

