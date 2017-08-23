Would Colorado be as welcoming to visitors as Wyoming and Nebraska were?
Everyone Kyle Clark met on a trip to Wyoming for the eclipse he describes as 'supremely welcoming.' He hopes Colorado would be so welcoming to visitors though there are some green bumper stickers that would suggest otherwise.
KUSA 7:11 PM. MDT August 23, 2017
