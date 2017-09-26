Would you object to your child's marriage over politics?

Our generation isn't equipped to handle marriage. (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

Although people still like to deny party loyalty, party-line voting is on the rise.

In fact, partisanship is so intense that 33 percent of Democratic parents do not want their children to marry a Republican and 49 percent of Republican parents would have their daughter avoid a Democrat, a tenfold increase of parents holding the view since 1960.

Party prejudice is now stronger than race or religion.

It’s not surprising that the presidency, the peak of partisan identity, is highly polarized.

Today, more than 80 percent of Republicans regularly tell pollsters they approve president’s job performance and barely 10 percent of Democrats do the same.



