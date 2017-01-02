WWII vet was a hero for renters in Denver until the day he died

Sid Shafner

Sid Shafner didn't like to be called "hero," but he was.

Sid was one of the first soldiers to help liberate Dachua Concentration Camp during World War II. We saw the impact he had back in spring, when he met with one of the people who had been imprisoned there.

"You know, everything that I have today is because of you," Marcel Levy told Sid while holding his hand, at their reunioin at the former Auschwitz camp. "You saved my life. Because you had the patience to speak to me, to take to me."

It wasn't until after his death last week that we learned Sid was also a hero of sorts here at home, in Denver.

"I honestly don't know where I would have been, had I not met Sid," Debbie Berg says, remembering the man she equates to a grandfather.

Sid owned real estate in recent years. He became known for keeping the rent at low rates to help out the tenants living in his properties. Every home Berg has rented or purchased was owned by Sid.

"I honestly believe that he had the properties that he had so that he could help people like us," Berg says. "He just never seemed like he was trying to make money off of it."

Berg says there were times when money was tight, and Sid would knock an extra $100 off the rent that month, without expecting it to be paid back to him later.

His youngest son Alan helped take care of Sid in the years before he died. He'd sometimes suggest to his dad to raise rents, to stay on track with the market. Alan remembers his dad's response as "absolutely not."

"He just wanted to make sure his tenants had a place to say, that they had a safe place to stay, that they had a roof over their head," Alan says about his dad.

Sid was 95 when he died. Berg wants those who knew him to remember his stories, and what he did for everyone he met.

"This world is definitely less better off without him here."

Friends and family remembered Sid Shafner at a funeral on New Year's Day.

