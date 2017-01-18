Xcel gave a Centennial tree a very awkward trim

CENTENNIAL, COLO. - Xcel Energy is not making friends in Centennial this week. Crews from the company's Vegetation Management department went around and knocked on doors, and asked to trim some trees that could damage power lines.

And then, something awkward happened.

A quarter of this tree is entirely gone. It's in someone's front yard, in Centennial, near the intersection of East Dry Creek Road and South University Boulevard. A passer-by spotted the tree and sent a photo to Next.

We asked Xcel, and spokesperson Michelle Aguayo told us they went back to the house on Wednesday morning to meet with the homeowners, and who have now asked for the tree to be removed completely. Xcel agreed.

Aguayo added that homeowners are notified about projects in advance, and contractors communicate with them throughout the process. According to the Xcel website, trees are only pruned in a way that removes danger from power lines, and aesthetic pruning needs to be done by a private company.

Xcel says it has the right to come in and trim back trees that could potentially cause problems.

Crews are finishing up vegetation management in Centennial by the end of the week.

