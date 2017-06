Yarn-bombing Cherry Creek Trail

DENVER - If anyone in Denver did the whole "Bike to Work Day" thing on Wednesday and noticed a little more color than normal around town there's one woman you can thank.

Paula Molick "yarn-bombs" Cherry Creek Trail every year for Bike to Work Day.

Her story, shot by photojournalist Corky Scholl, in the video above.

