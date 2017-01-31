You can buy the random, unclaimed stuff from the city of Denver

Found in Denver's stockpile. It's up for auction.

DENVER - If you're in the market for some random things, like camera equipment, or school math book, or a taxidermied snake (who doesn't need one of those?), Denver has a bunch of it to spare.

The city is selling off the lost and stolen property that has gone unclaimed.

"Coming to these events is really like treasure hunting. You don't know what's going to be here. Might be garbage. Might be worth a lot. Sometimes you can get lucky and find something in the bottom of a box that no one else saw, and get it for a low bid, and come out ahead," said Nick Fabrizio, a random treasure hunter we found looking at all of the merchandise during the event's preview.

The City and county of Denver Surplus Property Auction runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. You can check it out at 621 South Jason Street.

All items must be picked up by the end of the sale on Friday. Buyers can pay with cash, certified funds, or certain credit cards.

If you can't make it to this sale, you can always check out the running auction that happens all the time online. As of Tuesday, you can buy laptops, bikes or metal bookends.

