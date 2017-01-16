KUSA
Your signs from the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. 'Marade' in Denver

Erin Powell, KUSA 5:04 PM. MST January 16, 2017

Colorado turned out for the Martin Luther King Jr. "Marade" in Downtown Denver on Monday, despite the snow and cold. 

Officials spoke out at the podium at the start of the day, but attendees spoke out themselves, without saying a word.

 

 

 

 
 
 

This pretty much says it all. #mlkjrday2016 #marade

A photo posted by Adrian Miller (@soulfoodscholar) on

 

Instead of quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s beautiful words today as I have every year, I want to use this space to recommit myself to the active resistance modeled by MLK, by John Lewis, by Rosa Parks, by Dr. Cornel West, by Dr. Vincent Harding. The current state of our government is not only deeply disturbing, but also has horrific and deadly implications for millions of people. I want to call our elected officials, even if I'm tired from work or from staying up until 2am writing a paper. I want to join national marches and protests, even if I'm exhausted from taking care of a family member 24 hours prior. I want to engage white friends and family members in important yet difficult conversations, even if I'm physically shaking from fear of possible conflict or confrontation. Because life will always get in the way if I let it and words are meaningless without action. • If you're looking for a way to begin actively resisting, join us in the Injustice Boycott and start completing the daily actions! This has been very helpful for me in knowing where to direct my efforts. http://www.injusticeboycott.com/ • #reclaimmlk #istandwithjohnlewis #blacklivesmatter #denver #marade

A photo posted by lydiasupplee (@lydiasupplee) on

 

#noenemies #marade

A photo posted by Rebecca Lipman (@beccapiglet) on

 

Marade #mlk #martinlutherkingjr ❤️Thank You MLK Jr

A photo posted by Misun (@mintyoh) on

 

MLK day in Denver

A photo posted by bepryor (@bepryor) on

 

#Marade #mlkday #denver

A photo posted by Chris Burley (@ctcircusfreak) on

 

#MLKmarade

A photo posted by Sandina Tanguma (@blueeestarrr25) on

 

MLK Marade in the snow.

A photo posted by Nuriel Heckler (@nuriel1175) on

 

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #martinlutherkingjr #mlk #mlkday2017 #evansemonphotography

A photo posted by Evan Semón (@denverevan) on

 

United we stand. Rain, snow, or shine. 1.16.17 #marade #mlkmarch #mlkrally #denver #colfax

A photo posted by Ali Pavlica 🌄 (@aliraepav) on

 

2017 MLK Marade

A photo posted by Kelly Guest (@colorado.kell) on

 

Happy MLK Day

A photo posted by Millie Constantino (@millieconstantino) on

 

