Your signs from the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. 'Marade' in Denver

2017 Marade

Colorado turned out for the Martin Luther King Jr. "Marade" in Downtown Denver on Monday, despite the snow and cold.

Officials spoke out at the podium at the start of the day, but attendees spoke out themselves, without saying a word.

This pretty much says it all. #mlkjrday2016 #marade A photo posted by Adrian Miller (@soulfoodscholar) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:06am PST

#noenemies #marade A photo posted by Rebecca Lipman (@beccapiglet) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." -Dr. Martin Luther King. Rain, snow or shine I will continue to fight for what's right. ✊🏽 #lalucha A photo posted by Cristal Cisneros (@cccisner) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:44am PST

Marade #mlk #martinlutherkingjr ❤️Thank You MLK Jr A photo posted by Misun (@mintyoh) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

MLK day in Denver A photo posted by bepryor (@bepryor) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:56am PST

#Marade #mlkday #denver A photo posted by Chris Burley (@ctcircusfreak) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:12am PST

#MLKmarade A photo posted by Sandina Tanguma (@blueeestarrr25) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:56am PST

A photo posted by Charlotte Clothier (@charlotteclothierphotography) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

A photo posted by Charlotte Clothier (@charlotteclothierphotography) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

We still fighting with you Martin. We still preaching about love and using it to put out hate 💕 love is infinite while hate consumes. Love will always win and always has. ❤ A photo posted by Abril Rosita 🌙 (@cosmossoulxo) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

MLK Marade in the snow. A photo posted by Nuriel Heckler (@nuriel1175) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #martinlutherkingjr #mlk #mlkday2017 #evansemonphotography A photo posted by Evan Semón (@denverevan) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

Proud to March with the staff and leadership of the ACLU in Colorado - but even more humbling to honor Dr. King on this day. #denvermlkparade #aclu #mlkday A photo posted by Travis (@t8588) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:50am PST

United we stand. Rain, snow, or shine. 1.16.17 #marade #mlkmarch #mlkrally #denver #colfax A photo posted by Ali Pavlica 🌄 (@aliraepav) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

2017 MLK Marade A photo posted by Kelly Guest (@colorado.kell) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

Happy MLK Day A photo posted by Millie Constantino (@millieconstantino) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:35am PST

(Credit: KUSA)

(Credit: KUSA)

(Credit: KUSA)

(Credit: KUSA)

(Credit: KUSA)

(Credit: KUSA)

(Credit: KUSA)

(Credit: KUSA)

(Credit: Charlotte Clothier)

(Credit: Michelle Reynolds)

(© 2017 KUSA)