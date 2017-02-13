Zoo-ni or Zoo-nee? What do you say?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
President Trump's international concerns
-
Sky9 over fatal shooting in Thornton
-
Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail
-
Sargento recalling several cheese varieties
-
Top headlines from Grammy performances
-
9NEWS viewers weigh in on Grammys
-
2nd suspect arrested in RTD station shooting
-
Cities report increased rat problem
-
Kyle Clark doesn't like cheese
-
South Metro determines cause for latest fires
More Stories
-
Stolen urn goes unclaimed at Colorado sheriff's officeFeb 13, 2017, 4:25 p.m.
-
Skier from Mexico dies after hitting snow at BreckenridgeFeb 13, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
-
Tampons wouldn't be the only tax-free thing in ColoradoFeb 13, 2017, 4:43 p.m.