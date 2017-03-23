Ninja Warrior-style playground coming to Denver

Renderings show what Paco Sanchez Park could look like by next year. (Photo: Denver Parks and Recreation)

DENVER - One of the city's poorest neighborhoods will soon be home to a nationally recognized playground, according to Denver Parks and Recreation.

The "Re-Imagine Play" project will be built on Paco Sanchez Park (Knox Court & 12th Avenue) in northwest Denver. The project can cost up to $9 million and includes a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course and a recreational center for programs.

The city has been working on the project since 2012 but an unexpected turn of events changed the course of the playground's location, according to Michael Bouchard with Denver Parks and Recreation.

The playground was initially designed to replace the old playground at City Park. The design was entered into an international competition and is recognized as an innovative and revolutionary playground across the country. However, the neighborhoods surrounding City Park did not support the project out of concerns it would increase traffic and bring too many crowds to the park.

"We were disappointed with how that ended up," Bouchard said.

However, Bouchard said the city quickly realized it was an opportunity to help a neighborhood that not only wanted the project but needed it, too. The area surrounding Paco Sanchez Park is one of Denver's poorest and unhealthiest neighborhoods, according to officials.

"It's in a part of town that's historically underserved in the amount of parkland," Bouchard says, "this part of town unfortunately has some of the highest childhood obesity rates as well."

The new project involves 2 phases. The first will replace the playground and is expected to cost about $4 million. The second phase, which has not been funded yet, will include a rec center and bathrooms. Officials say programs will be critical.

"If we don't give people a reason to come back to the park, we're not going to see the type of increase in vigorous physical activities," Bouchard said.

The city has about half of the $9 million dollars needed for the project and the first phase is expected to be completed by next year.

Voters will decide whether to approve a bond package in November to fund the rest.

