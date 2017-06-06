No charges for driver in fatal crash at Parker running store

(Photo: Victoria Sanchez, KUSA)

KUSA - The woman who drove through a running store in April -- killing a 12-year-old girl – will not face any charges, according to Parker Police.

Information from the investigation was presented to the district attorney, who made the final decision.

The accident report has not yet been finalized and can’t be released, according to Parker Police spokesperson Josh Hans.

(Photo: 'Rally for Rylie' Facebook page)

The driver involved in the April 29 incident has not been identified, but police have confirmed she suffered a medical condition which caused the crash.

Rylie Guentensberger was struck by the vehicle while she was inside RNK Running and Walking with her mom. She was one of seven people injured, and died in the hospital 27 days later.

Rylie's parents are speaking to the media for the first time since her death Tuesday afternoon.

