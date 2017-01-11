KUSA
Snow is likely cause of Breckenridge roof collapse

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 10:27 PM. MST January 11, 2017

KUSA - Emergency crews are on the scene of a roof collapse at a resort in Breckenridge.

Luckily, no one was inside the Ten Mile room at the Village at Breckenridge when the roof collapsed around 8:15 p.m.

Fire officials tell 9NEWS the collapse was likely caused by heavy snow. Jay Nelson with the Red, White and Blue Fire Department says the building was the old movie theater in Breckenridge. He says the snow Breckenridge has gotten over the last two weeks on the flat roof was too much for it to handle.

Nelson says about 70 families have been evacuated and all guests and employees at the Village at Breckenridge are accounted for. 

Nelson says utilities will be shut off as fire crews and a structural engineer asses the damage. 

The Ten Mile room is 4,524 square feet.

(© 2017 KUSA)


