KUSA - Emergency crews are on the scene of a roof collapse at a resort in Breckenridge.

Luckily, no one was inside the Ten Mile room at the Village at Breckenridge when the roof collapsed around 8:15 p.m.

Fire officials tell 9NEWS the collapse was likely caused by heavy snow. Jay Nelson with the Red, White and Blue Fire Department says the building was the old movie theater in Breckenridge. He says the snow Breckenridge has gotten over the last two weeks on the flat roof was too much for it to handle.

On scene in Breckenridge roof collapsed from heavy snow luckily no injuries but huge emergency response @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/bIs1KOQflE — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) January 12, 2017

Nelson says about 70 families have been evacuated and all guests and employees at the Village at Breckenridge are accounted for.

Nelson says utilities will be shut off as fire crews and a structural engineer asses the damage.

The Ten Mile room is 4,524 square feet.

