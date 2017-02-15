No, there are not ICE checkpoints popping up on Colorado streets

DENVER - Facebook today is covered in posts about supposed immigration checkpoints around town.

There is no evidence any of these claims are true.

Next first investigated a similar tip last week. A post saying that a woman "and others" were stopped by ICE officers and asked to prove their citizenship during a traffic stop in Longmont was circulating widely on Facebook.

This was proven to not be true.

ICE agents didn't make a traffic stop in Longmont to ask for immigration papers

Now claims about checkpoints from Aurora to Denver are taking off.

But both police and ICE agents say this is simply not true.

In fact, an ICE spokesperson says they don't have any widespread operations in Colorado as have been happening in other states.

Kyle Clark offered a commentary on these rumors during Next on Wednesday.

Here's why these rumors are so dangerous. We've seen it happen in other cities. They can cause families to flee, to go underground, to take chances that put people - including children in danger. Spreading these rumors online doesn't help anyone. If ICE isn't being honest about enforcement action in Colorado - we'll investigate that - but it would need to start with someone offering something resembling proof of their online claims.

(© 2017 KUSA)