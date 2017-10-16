Novartis to close 450-employee Sandoz plant in Broomfield

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Change could be coming to Colorado's 'secret prison' systemOct 16, 2017, 9:10 p.m.
-
Former officer convicted of fondling women during…Oct 16, 2017, 9:52 p.m.
-
Reminder that it's illegal to use a drone for…Oct 16, 2017, 9:42 p.m.