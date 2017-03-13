Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari is the new voice welcoming travelers at DIA

Danilo Gallinari records his welcome message for DIA. (Photo: Courtesy YouTube)

KUSA - Danilo Gallinari, the Nuggets' sharpshooting big man, is the new voice on the train to the terminal welcoming travelers at Denver International Airport.

"Gallo" takes over for celebrity chef Keegan Gerhard, who held the post for 2 weeks.

Other local sports figures featured recently include CU football coach Mike MacIntyre and Broncos' linebacker Von Miller.

Gallinari has been with the Nuggets since 2011, when he was traded away from the New York Knicks.

Listen to his announcement below.

