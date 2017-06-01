Off-duty cop's death under investigation

Fort Morgan Officer Chris Sandoval died early Thursday in an off-duty shooting at a Westminster home.

WESTMINSTER - An officer from the Fort Morgan Police department died early Thursday after a shooting at a home in Westminster.

Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded to the 3400 block of 114th Circle around 2:40 Thursday morning for a report of a shooting. They found a man's body in the garage.

Police say they're interviewing several witnesses, but don't believe there's a threat to the public.

The Fort Morgan Police Department identified the victim as Officer Chris Sandoval, 22. He was the youngest member of the force.

“Chris was a great young officer, well respected and well thought of,” Chief of Public Safety Paul Schultz said. “He did a fine job and had a bright future here. This is a tragic loss for the city and the department, and obviously we’re devastated."

The department says he worked an overnight shift Wednesday into Thursday, but was sent home around 10 p.m. to make up for extra hours worked. After leaving work Sandoval went to visit a friend at a home in Westminster according to Fort Morgan Police.

Sandoval started with the FMPD in October 2016.

© 2017 KUSA-TV