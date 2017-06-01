Officer from viral Old Town arrest video cleared

Fort Collins police officer Randall Klamser was placed on administrative leave after a video of him throwing a 22-year-old suspect to the ground, face first, got international attention (Photo: Barstool Sports)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The Fort Collins police officer shown on video throwing a woman face first to the ground during an Old Town arrest has been cleared of wrongdoing.

Officer Randy Klamser returned to full duty Thursday, police said. He had been on paid administrative leave since April 13, days after a nine-second video went viral online showing him throwing 22-year-old Michaella Surat to the brick pavers in Old Town. Police maintained the arrest technique was relatively standard and said the woman had assaulted the officer.

Fanned by the power of social media, the video was viewed thousands of times and created an international media frenzy that raised questions about the officer's use of force.

An internal investigation included interviews with Klamser along with four other officers and three residents, the agency said Thursday. Investigators also reviewed multiple body-mounted camera videos as well as footage from cameras from Old Town Square and at Bondi Beach Bar.

