Officer-involved motorcycle crash in Denver

Officer involved motorcycle crash at Speer and Chopper Circle. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Police are responding to an officer-involved motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Denver.

The crash involves another vehicle at Speer Boulevard and Chopper Circle, near the Pepsi Center.

Denver Police says the officer appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads at Speer Boulevard and Chopper Circle are shut down as officers investigate.

