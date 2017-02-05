KUSA
Officers pull driver from burning car

Janet Oravetz, KUSA 5:15 PM. MST February 05, 2017

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Officers from the Greenwood Village Police Department pulled a driver from a burning car Sunday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue says the car slammed into a tree then a sign and caught fire around 4 a.m. Sunday on East Bellview Avenue near Yosemite Street.

No injuries were reported. Greenwood Village police are investigating the cause of the crash.

