Officers pull driver from burning car

Officers pull driver from car afer it burst into flames. (Photo: Oravetz, Janet)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Officers from the Greenwood Village Police Department pulled a driver from a burning car Sunday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue says the car slammed into a tree then a sign and caught fire around 4 a.m. Sunday on East Bellview Avenue near Yosemite Street.

Video from 4 am on Bellview Ave east of Yosemite St. Car drove thru a tree, sign and caught fire. Driver pulled out by GVPD. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/G0wtpPf4vq — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 5, 2017

No injuries were reported. Greenwood Village police are investigating the cause of the crash.

