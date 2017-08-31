Officials identify climber who died on Capitol Peak

Capitol Peak in Pitkin County, Colorado (Photo: Google Images)

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - A climber who died on Capitol Peak over the weekend has been identified.



The Aspen Times reports the Pitkin County deputy coroner Wednesday identified the climber as 21-year-old Zackaria White.



Deputy Coroner Jennifer Diamond says the official cause of death is under investigation.



Police say White was climbing Saturday with Brandon Wilhelm, when he decided to attempt a shortcut down the North Face of Capitol Peak against Wilhelm's advice. White later fell approximately 600 feet (183 meters) when the shortcut ended at a cliff band.



Police say Wilhelm, who followed the standard route on Capitol Peak down the mountain, told deputies White had never climbed a 14,000-foot peak before and was stubbornly insistent about trying the shortcut.



White is the fifth person to die on Capitol Peak this summer.

