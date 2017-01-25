Officials identify woman killed in house explosion

RICO, Colo. (AP) - Officials in southwestern Colorado have released the name of a woman who was killed in a house explosion in Rico.



The Dolores County sheriff's office says 42-year-old Lisa Salliby was thrown 30 feet from the house in the blast Monday afternoon. Her body was found after an extensive search.



Investigators suspect a gas leak caused the explosion that destroyed the house and shook the small mountain town. The house did not catch fire.

Debris from the explosion damaged neighboring homes.



Salliby lived with a friend and her daughter. They were not home at the time.

