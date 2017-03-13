Oklahoma soldier injured at Buttermilk ski area dies

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - A 20-year-old soldier injured at Colorado's Buttermilk ski area last month has died.



The Aspen Times reports that Andrew Garcia of Fort Sill, Oklahoma hit a tree on a beginner run on the mountain near Aspen on Feb. 19 and suffered head injuries. Garcia was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction and died Feb. 23.



Pitkin County coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said Garcia wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



Garcia is the 10th person to die at Colorado ski resorts this season.



___



Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

© 2017 Associated Press