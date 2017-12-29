One dead after overdose in Carbondale

A bottle with a hydrocodone (the generic name for drug sold under other names by various pharmaceutical companies) label and hydrocodone tablets. (Photo: smartstock / Thinkstock, Roel Smart)

CARBONDALE - Carbondale Police are investigating what caused two people to overdose after taking what appeared to be oxycodone on Thursday night.

According to a press release, police first received a call about an apparent overdose around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

When they arrived at the house, they found a 30-year-old man who had died.

Two hours later, they received another call about an overdose at a separate location. There, they found a 24-year-old man who was brought to the hospital for treatment and survived.

According to the release, both men may have taken a blue oxycodone pill with an 'M' on it. Police say it is unclear whether this was a prescription medication in either case.

The release says that Carbondale Police want to remind everyone to take their own prescriptions and avoid taking unknown pills.

They are also asking anyone with information about this case to reach out to them at 970-963-2662.

