(Photo: Jerry McBride, DurangoHerald.com)

KUSA - Two people are in a Denver hospital after an early morning fire at a townhome in Durango on Wednesday.

One person died in the fire.

The Durango Fire Protection District says it happened just before 2 a.m.

It was so intense they had to defensively fight it from the outside.

The victim has not been identified, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 KUSA-TV