One person dead after Fort Collins apartment fire

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A man died in an apartment fire in west Fort Collins early Saturday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., Poudre Fire Authority crews responded to the Cammire Condominiums complex at 2115 W. Plum St. after multiple people called 911 to report the fire.
Firefighters entered the second-floor apartment and found a man inside. He was later declared deceased, according to PFA. No one else was inside the apartment at the time of the fire.
Crews had the fire under control around 2:15 a.m. There was heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the unit, according to PFA.
