One person injured in oil site fire near Windsor

Courtesy: @NaomiFae/Twitter

WELD COUNTY - A fire broke out at an oil site near Windsor Friday night.

Courtesy: Weld Co. Sheriff's Office

Weld County Sheriff's deputies said the fire started at around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a worker injured from the incident.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Courtesy: Robin Chew

The oil site is located near Hwy. 392 and Weld County Rd. 21.

The sheriff's office said preliminary information suggests that this was an industrial accident. The investigation has been turned over to Windsor Fire.

Oil Site Fire. See attached press release for further details. pic.twitter.com/BKImVTmyv7 — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) December 23, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV