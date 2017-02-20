One structure on fire due to out of control agriculture burn

Weld County house fire (Photo: KUSA)

WELD COUNTY - Mountain View Fire Rescue says at least one structure is on fire after an agriculture burn spread out of control Monday afternoon southeast of Longmont.

Fire officials say multiple structures are affected.

Weld County dispatch says the fire is in the 300 block of Weld County Road 16 ½.

This is a developing story. Stay with the networks of 9NEWS for more information.

(© 2017 KUSA)