KUSA
Close

One structure on fire due to out of control agriculture burn

Mountain View Fire Rescue says at least one structure is on fire after an agriculture burn spread out of control Monday afternoon southeast of Longmont.

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 3:19 PM. MST February 20, 2017

WELD COUNTY - Mountain View Fire Rescue says at least one structure is on fire after an agriculture burn spread out of control Monday afternoon southeast of Longmont.

Fire officials say multiple structures are affected. 

Weld County dispatch says the fire is in the 300 block of  Weld County Road 16 ½. 

This is a developing story. Stay with the networks of 9NEWS for more information.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories