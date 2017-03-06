Operations resume after incident near Denver Mint

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

DENVER - The U.S. Denver Mint operations have returned to normal after an incident Monday morning.

At 8:23 a.m., Denver Police were called about a suspicious abandoned vehicle near the building on Colfax and Delaware.

According to Michael White of the U.S. Mint in D.C., an unknown individual parked a vehicle near the employee entrance of the Denver Mint, broke a window out of the vehicle, exited through the broken window and left the scene.

Denver Police inspected the vehicle and towed it after declaring it safe.

As a precaution, all non-security employees were instructed to go to a shelter in place for these situations.

The incident lasted about an hour and no one was injured.

