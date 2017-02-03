Opinion: Outdoor Rec Act gives boost to major Colorado industry

Chris Romer, Vail Valley Partnership (Photo: BROOKE HEATHER PHOTOGRAPHER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When the Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act was passed in early December, it gave assurances to Colorado’s tourism-dependent economies that America is committed to the outdoor recreation industry -- at least to the extent that other industries are acknowledged by the federal government.

The Outdoor REC Act passed with bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, directing the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to measure and quantify the economic value and jobs associated with outdoor recreation, such as those related to hunting and fishing, manufacturing outdoor gear, retail and hospitality, and other economic implications of visits to our national parks and public lands. The Vail Valley and other mountain communities throughout the country thrive on outdoor recreation as a key driver of our local economies.

