Organization memorializing kids found in mass grave at cemetery near Mead

MEAD - A big discovery was made on a small cemetery near Mead.
In 2010, a team from the University of Denver found a mass grave with around 120 infants and children buried at Highlandlake Pioneer Cemetery. The team used a ground-penetrating radar to make the find. The radar uses pulses to learn what's underneath a surface.
Most of the bodies found were buried during the Great Depression, according to Historic Highlandlake, Inc. President Pauli Driver-Smith.
"If a family couldn't afford to bury their child, we'd give them a spot," she said. "Since it wasn't really marked out, we'd just say, 'Go on out, find a spot and bury your child.'"
A child's plot cost $1 back then, according to Driver-Smith. The bodies were buried in Potter's field.
"A lot of these families moved on and after time [the children] were forgotten," Driver-Smith said. "We don't want to them be forgotten anymore. They're here. We want them to be remembered. I want to bring comfort to them and to our community."
To accomplish that mission, Historic Highlandlake, Inc. is holding a fundraiser where people can buy personalized bricks that will be used to memorialize the children. The group will use the bricks to build a walkway through the cemetery.
"Our goal is to raise at least $20,000," according to Historic Highlandlake, Inc's website. "Any proceeds left over after the walkway is finished, will go into our perpetual maintenance cemetery fund (managed by the Longmont Community Foundation) helping to guarantee care of the Highlandlake Pioneer Cemetery for generations to come."
