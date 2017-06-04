Organization memorializing kids found in mass grave at cemetery near Mead

(Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

MEAD - A big discovery was made on a small cemetery near Mead.

In 2010, a team from the University of Denver found a mass grave with around 120 infants and children buried at Highlandlake Pioneer Cemetery. The team used a ground-penetrating radar to make the find. The radar uses pulses to learn what's underneath a surface.

Most of the bodies found were buried during the Great Depression, according to Historic Highlandlake, Inc. President Pauli Driver-Smith.

(Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

"If a family couldn't afford to bury their child, we'd give them a spot," she said. "Since it wasn't really marked out, we'd just say, 'Go on out, find a spot and bury your child.'"

A child's plot cost $1 back then, according to Driver-Smith. The bodies were buried in Potter's field.

"A lot of these families moved on and after time [the children] were forgotten," Driver-Smith said. "We don't want to them be forgotten anymore. They're here. We want them to be remembered. I want to bring comfort to them and to our community."

(Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

To accomplish that mission, Historic Highlandlake, Inc. is holding a fundraiser where people can buy personalized bricks that will be used to memorialize the children. The group will use the bricks to build a walkway through the cemetery.

"Our goal is to raise at least $20,000," according to Historic Highlandlake, Inc's website. "Any proceeds left over after the walkway is finished, will go into our perpetual maintenance cemetery fund (managed by the Longmont Community Foundation ) helping to guarantee care of the Highlandlake Pioneer Cemetery for generations to come."

