Outage for some Arapahoe County services

Arapahoe County Human Services building (Photo: Google)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - An outage affecting computers and phones is impacting the motor vehicle, driver’s license and human services available at the Arapahoe County Administration building Littleton Wednesday morning.

The Arapahoe County Clerk’s office says online services are still available at arapahoegov.com.

People who need to go to the building are asked to check the website listed above for updates on when the services will be restored.

