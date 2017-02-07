Meet this year's Puptown puppies!

Beatrice will steal your heart. (Photo: Dumb Friends League)

KUSA –Watch adorable puppies frolic and play during the Dumb Friends League’s “Have a Heart for Homeless Pets Telethon” on Thursday.

A few of those cute furry friends will be hanging out at 9NEWS studios during the 19th annual telethon.

NOTE: Some of these puppies will be available for adoption on February 10. Please check the Dumb Friends League website DDFL.org Friday morning to see which pets are available.

Meet this year’s pups:

Meet Kygo (Photo: Dumb Friends League)

Look how cute Mary Jane is. (Photo: Dumb Friends League)

Wade is a real sweetie. (Photo: Dumb Friends League)

The telethon runs from 5 a.m. to 10:35 p.m. Puptown will be streaming on 9NEWS.com for the duration of the telethon.

If you’d like to make a donation now, you can call the Dumb Friends League: 303-751-5772 or visit www.ddfl.org/telethon.

