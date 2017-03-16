Owner surrenders extremely skinny dog

Spartan the Boxer was surrendered to a Denver-area rescue Tuesday. (Photo: Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue)

WESTMINSTER - A Denver-area dog rescue group has been asked to care for an animal that appears to have been severely neglected or has a serious medical condition.

Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue says the dog was surrendered by his owner on Tuesday.

Rescue workers named the dog Spartan because they say he needs to be strong.

Animal Management in Westminster was notified about the case last night. Westminster Police confirm it is an active investigation, and are working to determine if there was foul play involved.

Rescue workers say Spartan is being force-fed, because they say dogs that are starved will eventually lose their appetite.

His blood work appears to be normal, the rescue workers say. Spartan is being treated at the Hermosa Veterinary Clinic in Denver.

Rescue workers say he does have foster care arranged for when he starts feeling better.

