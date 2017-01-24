KUSA
Packed house at Denver Police's first use of force public meeting

9NEWS @ 9. 1/24/2017

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 9:38 PM. MST January 24, 2017

KUSA - The Denver Police Department plans to make major changes to the rules on how officers can use their weapons.

The department released a draft of its new use of force policy earlier this month.

Tuesday was the first of three public meetings scheduled to get input, and it was a packed house.

The changes include the consideration of time, distance and cover when making the decision to take action.

Police Chief White took questions from community members before a roundtable discussion session.

The Denver Police Protective Association -- Denver's largest police union -- has said it is disappointed in the new changes because officers haven't had much input.

The deadline for the final draft of the changes is next month.

(© 2017 KUSA)


