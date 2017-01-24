KUSA - The Denver Police Department plans to make major changes to the rules on how officers can use their weapons.
The department released a draft of its new use of force policy earlier this month.
Tuesday was the first of three public meetings scheduled to get input, and it was a packed house.
The changes include the consideration of time, distance and cover when making the decision to take action.
Police Chief White took questions from community members before a roundtable discussion session.
The Denver Police Protective Association -- Denver's largest police union -- has said it is disappointed in the new changes because officers haven't had much input.
The deadline for the final draft of the changes is next month.
