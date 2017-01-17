Paid parking begins at Cherry Creek Mall

You'll have to pay to park at Cherry Creek Mall starting on Tuesday. (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER – The days of free parking at the Cherry Creek Mall have come to an end.

Shoppers looking to spend all day at the mall will have to pay up to park starting on Tuesday.

Parking is free for the first hour, $3 for the second hour, and an extra buck for the third hour. After that, it will be an additional $2 each hour, for a daily maximum of $16.

The movie theater inside the mall will validate parking. Fees will also be waived during community events. All Cherry Creek Shopping center employees will park for free.

The new system will also tell customers where spaces are available before they go searching.

