Pair of climbers find seriously injured man on Pagoda Mtn - help get him to safety

BOULDER COUNTY - While enjoying the trails on Pagoda Mountain Saturday morning, two hikes happened upon a seriously injured man who'd fallen about 20 feet, park officials say.

The pair used their SPOT GPS at 9:45 a.m. after finding the hurt man to let the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team know where they were.

The 34-year-old from Berthoud reportedly fell about 15-20 feet and due to the nature of his injuries and the terrain, rescue efforts were hampered. Park officials believed it would be better to call in the Colorado National Guard to help.

Just before 1 p.m, a National Guard helicopter lowered a litter and medic down to the location. The medic and injured man were then evacuated via a hoist. The pair was taken to an alpine tundra site in the Wild Basin area and then, via Flight For Life, the man was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital.

More challenges hampered rescue efforts when inclement weather rolled through the area.

Park officials say that the aid the pair of hikers gave to the man, as well as the updates they gave park staff were intrinsic to rescue efforts and the patient's survival. Park staff would like to thank the hikers and the National Guard for their help.

