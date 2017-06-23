Paraglider crashes into Eagle River

(Photo: Courtesy Eagle County Sheriff's Office)

EAGLE COUNTY - A paraglider was taken to the hospital after crashing into the Eagle River Friday morning.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says a group of rafters pulled the victim from the water. The crash happened near the Eagle County Fairgrounds, and first responders reached the raft near the Draggin A Ranch, which is a “couple of miles” downstream.

The paragliding equipment remains in the river, and deputies say rafters can still see it. Authorities are working on moving it.

The condition of the paraglider is not known.

Multiple agencies – including the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board – will be investing this incident.

