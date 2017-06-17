Paraglider dies following crash on Green Mountain

A paraglider has died following a crash at Green Mountain in Lakewood. (Photo: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD - A paraglider has died following a crash at Green Mountain on Friday night.

West Metro Fire says the crash happened near a launch site on the west side of the mountain.

The hang glider called 911 himself around 8:30 p.m. and told dispatchers he was down.

Crews searched through steep terrain, loose rocks, and nearly pitch black conditions with only lights from the Flight for Life helicopter, but were unable to locate the man.

Recovery efforts resumed shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday, and a technical rescue team was eventually able to use a high angle rope system to bring the man's body down the mountain.

The Rooney Road parking lot was closed as crews worked to locate the body.

