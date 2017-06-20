Paraglider killed in crash on Green Mountain ID'd

A paraglider, identified 37-year-old Matthew Lafler of Lakewood died over the weekend after a crash at Green Mountain. (Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA)

LAKEWOOD - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the paraglider who died over the weekend at Green Mountain.

37-year-old Matthew Lafler of Lakewood crashed Friday night about 50 yards from a launch site on the west side of the mountain.

PREVIOUS: Paraglider dies following crash on Green Mountain

West Metro Fire say Lafler called 911 himself to report the crash, but had fallen unconscious by the time help arrived.

Rescuers were unable to revive him, and couldn't bring his body down from the mountain until Saturday morning.

Lafler’s official cause of death will be released at a later time.

