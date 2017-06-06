Parker PD: No charges in fatal running store crash

(Photo: Victoria Sanchez, KUSA)

KUSA - Editor's note: Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story reported that the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office had also determined that no charges would be filed in this case. Parker Police have clarified that they are declining to prepare a report recommending charges to the DA’s office.

Parker Police have decided not to recommend the district attorney's office file charges against the woman who drove through a running store in April, killing a 12-year-old girl.

The district attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday afternoon they have not received an official notification from Parker Police that they have completed their investigation, and won't make a final decision until that is received.

Parker Police said they met with representatives from the DA's office for advice on the case.

The driver involved in the April 29 incident has not been identified. Investigators say she was having a medical issue at the time.

Rylie Guentensberger was struck by the vehicle while she was inside RNK Running and Walking with her mom. She was one of seven people injured, and died in the hospital 27 days later.

