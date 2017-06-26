Partially decomposed body found in ravine

EAGLE - Investigators are working to identify a partially decomposed body found Sunday evening in a ravine by a Burger King near the Interstate 70 interchange near Eagle.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says the body is believed to belong to a man. His cause of death is unknown – and foul play hasn’t been ruled out.
Anyone with information about the man’s death or identity is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-7007.
To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-972-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs