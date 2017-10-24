Pat Stryker ties with Trump on Forbes billionaire list

Pat Stryker (Photo: Courtesy photo)

As Forbes rolled out its annual Forbes 400 list last week, which rounds up and ranks America's wealthiest billionaires, two familiar names claimed the same spot.

With estimated net worths of $3.1 billion, Fort Collins philanthropist Pat Stryker and President Donald Trump were both ranked 248th on the list, which includes the likes of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffet.

Not alone at number 248, 14 other individuals were listed with a net worth of $3.1 billion, including those who made their fortunes in oil, real estate, tequila and even Snapchat.

