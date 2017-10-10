PD: Driver who hit pedestrian didn't completely defrost windshield

(Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while crossing the street at a busy Glendale intersection.

Glendale Police say the driver was issued a ticket for careless driving. While he wasn’t cited for it, his windows weren’t completely defrosted at the time of the collision – something that police say could have been a factor in the apparent accident.

The crash happened at East Mississippi Avenue and South Dahlia Street. Police say the driver didn’t see the pedestrian, who was not using the crosswalk.

It’s unclear how seriously the pedestrian was injured, but police say she was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.



