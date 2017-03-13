PD: Missing veteran from Broomfield has brain injury

(Photo: Courtesy Broomfield Police)

BROOMFIELD - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a disabled veteran who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday night.

The man, 33-year-old Cory Hixson, was last spotted in the area of West Midway Boulevard and Via Varra Drive at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say he has a traumatic brain injury and suffers from memory loss. Hixson has trouble navigating, and does not drive.

Hixson is described as 5’9” and approximately 150 pounds. Police say his head is currently shaved and he has one hazel eye and one prosthetic eye, which he is not currently wearing.

He had a “five o’clock shadow” when he last left, Broomfield Police posted on Facebook.

Hixson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a dark Denver Broncos baseball cap.

Police say he is physically fit and able to walk/run long distances.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Broomfield Police at 303-438-6400.

