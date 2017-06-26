CSP: Street sweeper runs red light, involved in fatal wreck

(Photo: Sky9)

BOULDER COUNTY - Investigators say a street sweeper ran a red light and hit the passenger side of an SUV Monday morning, killing that vehicle's passenger and injuring the driver.

The crash happened on southbound US 287 near Highway 52 at around 6:30 a.m. The SUV, a Toyota Rav4, was headed west on Mineral Road just before the crash.

Colorado State Patrol has identified the street sweeper as 30-year-old Keith Simmons from Commerce City. He was not injured, and is being interviewed by investigators.

Charges against him are pending, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The truck he was driving is owned by Hartco Inc. It's unclear if he was contracted to work for a city or county, Colorado State Patrol said.

Hunter Hartman, the owner of Hartco, confirmed Simmons drives with the company. He says they are conducting an internal investigation of the crash.

He could not say if Simmons was headed to or on his way back from a job at the time of the wreck.

Eastbound Highway 52 closed west of US 287 following the crash, but has since reopened.

