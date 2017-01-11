Pedestrian dies in Robertson County after being hit by 18 wheeler

Police lights.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas - DPS says one man is dead after being struck by a semi truck early Wednesday Morning.

Authorities say 57-year-old James Fachorn of Hearne was hit by the truck around 6:39 a.m. while attempting to cross Highway 190 north of Benchley.

Witnesses say he was almost struck by another 18 wheeler just before the incident.

DPS says the driver of the truck is 59-year-old Joel Martinez of Buckholts.

Fachorn was transported to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan where he was pronounced dead around 7:45 a.m.

