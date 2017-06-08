Pedestrian hit by vehicle along Speer Blvd

Auto-pedestrian crash scene (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle along Speer Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Denver Police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Speer Boulevard, just south of Cherokee Street.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It appears that the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

No road closures related to the crash have been reported.

