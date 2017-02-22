Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Legacy High School

(Photo: Sky9)

BROOMFIELD - A boy was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning not far from Legacy High School, Broomfield Police say.

There’s no word yet on the pedestrian’s condition, or what led up to the crash.

Broomfield Police closed the eastbound lanes of West 136th Avenue in between Zuni Street and Westlake Drive.

Police didn’t say if the boy who was hit was a student.

Legacy High School is located at 2701 W. 136th Ave.

